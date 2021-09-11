Clement: “that we be not lazy or slothful in any good work”

.

” ‘Behold, the Lord comes, and His reward is before His face, to render to every man according to his work(Rev. 22:12). He exhorts us, therefore, with our whole heart to attend to this, that we be not lazy or slothful in any good work. Let our boasting and our confidence be in Him. Let us submit ourselves to His will. Let us consider the whole multitude of His angels, how they stand ever ready to minister to His will. For the Scripture says, ‘Ten thousand times ten thousand stood around Him, and thousands of thousands ministered to Him (Dan. 7:10), and cried, Holy, holy, holy is the Lord of Hosts; the whole creation is full of His glory (Is. 6:3).’ And let us therefore, conscientiously gathering together in harmony, cry to Him earnestly, as with one mouth, that we may be partakers of His great and glorious promises.”

Saint Clement of Rome

.

.

.

.

.

.

.