John of Kronstadt: “Observe this rule upon all occasions”

“When you pray either aloud or to yourself for others ? for instance, for the members of your household or for strangers, even though they may not have asked you to do so ? pray for them with the same ardor and zeal as you would pray for yourself. Remember the commandment of the law: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself’ (Lev. 19:18). Observe this rule upon all occasions.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

