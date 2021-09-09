Skip to content

John of Kronstadt: “Observe this rule upon all occasions”

9 September 2021
tags: , ,

.

“When you pray either aloud or to yourself for others ? for instance, for the members of your household or for strangers, even though they may not have asked you to do so ? pray for them with the same ardor and zeal as you would pray for yourself. Remember the commandment of the law: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself’ (Lev. 19:18). Observe this rule upon all occasions.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Uncategorized
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: