Cyril of Alexandria: “both as God and man”

3 September 2021
“Our Lord Jesus Christ mingles… the human with the divine and neither returns to the pure glory of the Godhead nor indeed dwells wholly on the human dimension, but in a manner which transcends reason yet at the same time is consistent with the union of the natures operates through both, seeing that He is simultaneously both God and man. For He was God by nature, in virtue of being the fruit of the Father and the reflection of His essence. On the other hand He was man in virtue of having become flesh. He therefore speaks both as God and man at the same time, for in this way it was possible to observe properly the form of words appropriate to the dispensation of the flesh.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

