Skip to content

“The stupid have a worldview”

2 September 2021
tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

.

“Many of those of normal intelligence have a misconception about stupidity. They believe that somehow the stupid are aware of generally accepted logic and the rational methods of getting things done, and ignore or overlook them for some reason. But that’s not it. The fact is that the stupid have their own personal systems of “logic” and “rationality” that appear perfectly workable and acceptable to them, systems that they follow religiously in the much the same way that you might follow an instruction sheet for putting together, say, a piece of furniture. The stupid have a worldview. The problem is that it’s at right angles (sometimes Riemannian right angles) to the actual universe as it exists.”

J.R.R. Dunn, The American Thinker

Read the whole article here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: