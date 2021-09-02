“The stupid have a worldview”

“Many of those of normal intelligence have a misconception about stupidity. They believe that somehow the stupid are aware of generally accepted logic and the rational methods of getting things done, and ignore or overlook them for some reason. But that’s not it. The fact is that the stupid have their own personal systems of “logic” and “rationality” that appear perfectly workable and acceptable to them, systems that they follow religiously in the much the same way that you might follow an instruction sheet for putting together, say, a piece of furniture. The stupid have a worldview. The problem is that it’s at right angles (sometimes Riemannian right angles) to the actual universe as it exists.”

J.R.R. Dunn, The American Thinker

Read the whole article here.

