Cyril of Alexandria: “why Christ also breathed on the disciples”

“…’He breathed on His disciples and said to them, “Receive the Holy Spirit” ‘ (Jn. 20:22). Therefore will not one… be strongly disposed to believe, that since the Son is a partaker in an essential manner of the natural excellences of God the Father, He possesses the Spirit in the same way as one would conceive of the Father possessing Him, that is, not as something added on, or of external origin? For it is foolish… to think in this way. A suitable analogy is how each of us has his own breath inside himself and sends it forth from the depths of his being. That is why Christ also breathed on the disciples physically (Jn. 20:22), demonstrating that just as breath issues from the mouth in a physical way, so the Spirit of God pours forth from the divine essence in a manner befitting God. Since the Spirit of God the Father is indeed the same as that of the Son, how will They not necessarily possess a single authority subsisting simultaneously both in a separate and in a unified mode? For the Father is the Father and not the Son, and the Son is the Son and not the Father, albeit that the Father is in the Son and the Son in the Father. Nevertheless when they give the Advocate, that is, the Holy Spirit, the Father and the Son do not give Him separately. Rather He is supplied to the saints from the Father through the Son. That is why when the Father is said to give, the Son ‘through whom are all things’ gives; and when the Son is said to give, the Father ‘from whom are all things’ gives (I Cor. 8:6).”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

