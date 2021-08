John of Kronstadt: “in order to awaken her faith and to strengthen it”

.

“Our requests are necessary expressly to strengthen our faith, through which alone we can be saved. ‘By grace are we saved through faith’ (Eph. 2:8). ‘O woman, great is your faith’ (Mt. 15:28). For this reason the Lord made the woman pray earnestly, in order to awaken her faith and to strengthen it.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

.

.

.

.

.

.

.