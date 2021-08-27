Sun Tzu: “when to fight and when not to fight”
27 August 2021
.
“Those who know when to fight and when not to fight are victorious. Those who discern when to use many or few troops are victorious. Those whose upper and lower ranks have the same desire are victorious. Those who face the unprepared with preparation are victorious. “
Sun Tzu
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
One Comment leave one →
People who learn from the mistakes of others are called “smart”; people who only learn by their own mistakes are called “dumb”; and people who do not learn from their own mistakes are called “Americans”