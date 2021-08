Gregory Palamas: “these are what motivate people”

“Being delivered from bodily sins is not enough; we must also cleanse the inner energy which dwells in our soul. For out of our hearts ‘proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness’ (Mk. 7:21) and so on ? these are what motivate people.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

