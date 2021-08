John Cassian: “for the winning of justification”

“No just man suffices unto himself for the winning of justification. The divine mercy must always hold out a hand to his footsteps as they falter and almost stumble, and this is so because the weakness of his free will may cause him to lose balance, and if he falls he may perish forever.”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

