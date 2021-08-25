Athanasius: “purity of soul”

“…when the mind of men… is wholly… dwelling with itself as it was made to begin with, then, transcending the things of sense and all things human, it is raised up on high; and seeing the Word, it sees in Him also the Father of the Word, taking pleasure in contemplating Him, and gaining renewal by its desire toward Him; exactly as the first of men created, the one who was named Adam in Hebrew, is described in the Holy Scriptures as having at the beginning his mind directed toward God in a freedom unembarrassed by shame, and as associating with the holy ones in that contemplation of things perceived by the mind which he enjoyed in the place where he was – the… Garden. So purity of soul is sufficient of itself to reflect God, as the Lord also says, ‘Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God’. “

St. Athanasius of Alexandria

