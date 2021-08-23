Lorenzo Scupoli: “judge and condemn no one”

“Never allow yourself boldly to judge your neighbor; judge and condemn no one? rather have compassion and pity for him. Do not be indignant with him or laugh at him, but let his example be a lesson in humility to you; realizing that you too are extremely weak and as easily moved to sin as dust on the road, say to yourself: ‘He fell today, but tomorrow I shall fall.’ Know that, if you are quick to blame and despise others, God will mete out a painful punishment to you by letting you fall into the same sin for which you blame others. ‘Judge not, that you be not judged’ (Mt. 7:1); you will be condemned to the same punishment, in order to learn from it the perniciousness of your pride and, thus humbled, to seek a cure?”

Lorenzo Scupoli, Unseen Warfare

