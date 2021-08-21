Skip to content

Gregory Palamas: “the experience of things divine”

21 August 2021
tags: , ,

.

“… just as the divinity of the Word of God incarnate is common to soul and body, since the Lord has deified the flesh through the mediation of the soul to make it also accomplish the works of God; so similarly, in spiritual man, the grace of the Spirit, transmitted to the body, through the soul, grants to the body also the experience of things divine, and allows it the same blessed experiences as the soul undergoes? Indeed, it inspires its own sanctification and inalienable divinization, as the miracle-working relics of the saints clearly demonstrate. What of Stephen, the first martyr, whose face, even while he was yet living, shone like the face of an angel (Acts 6:15)? Did not his body also experience divine things? Is not such an experience and the activity allied to it common to soul and body?”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Triads

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Uncategorized
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: