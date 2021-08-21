Gregory Palamas: “the experience of things divine”

“… just as the divinity of the Word of God incarnate is common to soul and body, since the Lord has deified the flesh through the mediation of the soul to make it also accomplish the works of God; so similarly, in spiritual man, the grace of the Spirit, transmitted to the body, through the soul, grants to the body also the experience of things divine, and allows it the same blessed experiences as the soul undergoes? Indeed, it inspires its own sanctification and inalienable divinization, as the miracle-working relics of the saints clearly demonstrate. What of Stephen, the first martyr, whose face, even while he was yet living, shone like the face of an angel (Acts 6:15)? Did not his body also experience divine things? Is not such an experience and the activity allied to it common to soul and body?”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Triads

