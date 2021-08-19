John Cassian: “the urge to have a knowledge of God”

.

“Men seized of the urge to have a knowledge of God and to be pure in mind devote all their gathered energies to this one task. While they still live in the corruption of the flesh they give themselves to that service in which they will persevere when the corruption has been laid aside. And already they come in sight of what the Lord and Savior held out when He said, ‘Blessed are the clean of heart, for they will see God’ (Mt. 5:8).”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

.

.

.

.

.

.

.