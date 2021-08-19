“America is at a very dangerous crossroads”

.

“Biden’s pullout from Afghanistan has been the worst managed event in American history. With Saigon as an example, the administration knew exactly how bad it would be. There’s a lot of finger-pointing going on now but, at bottom, people are wondering if the unconditional Taliban takeover, including the trapped Americans, is a deliberate policy. On Tucker Carlson’s Wednesday show, Lara Logan said, “Yes, it is. This was what the government wanted.”

And this,

“Additionally, the Trump administration had a comprehensive “crisis response” for a situation such as this one; namely, a sudden military collapse requiring mass evacuation. The Biden administration canceled that plan in June.

“Indeed, Biden, from his first day in office, canceled everything Trump had done. The goal was to erase any remnants of his presidency. With strokes of the pen, our border vanished, our economy was broken, our energy independence ended, race became paramount, and transgenders were everywhere.

“With that track record, why in the world would Biden insist that, because Trump wanted to pull out of Afghanistan, Biden really had no choice but to follow up on that promise? This, of all things, is the one Trump policy he leaves in place?”

And later on,

“America is at a very dangerous crossroads. It appears that she is being led by an incompetent moron but it’s probably worse than that: She is led by people who wish to “fundamentally transform” America, place purported global goals above American well-being, and don’t care how many people die to achieve their goals.”

Andrea Widburg, American Thinker

Read more here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.