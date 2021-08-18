Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “God can accomplish both these things”

18 August 2021
“When we think of the height of God’s infinity we should not despair of His compassion reaching us from such a height; and when we recall the infinite depth of our fall through sin we should not refuse to believe that the virtue which has been killed in us will rise again. For God can accomplish both these things: He can come down and illumine our intellect with spiritual knowledge, and He can raise up the virtue within us and exalt it with Himself through works of righteousness.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
