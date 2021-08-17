Mark Steyn: “it’s the fall of America”

“That’s the point to remember: if you’re an Afghan schoolgirl, today is the fall of Kabul; elsewhere, in the chancelleries of allies and enemies alike, it’s the fall of America.”

“The scale of America’s global humiliation is so total that I see my friends at Fox News cannot even bear to cover it. As I write, every other world network – the BBC, Deutsche Welle, France 24, not to mention the Chinese – is broadcasting the collapse of the American regime in real time; on Fox, meanwhile, they’re talking about the spending bill and the third Covid shot and the dead Haitians …as if the totality of the defeat is such that for once it cannot be fixed into the American right’s usual consolations (“well, this positions us pretty nicely for 2022”).”

“If you don’t have total contempt for Milley and the rest of the brass right now, you’re part of the problem.”

Mark Steyn

General Milley, the uber-woke Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

