Malcolm Muggeridge: “the ego’s immolation”

17 August 2021
tags: , , , ,

“Pascal was the first and perhaps is still the most effective voice to be raised in warning of the consequences of the enthronement of the human ego in contradistinction to the cross, symbolizing the ego’s immolation. How beautiful it all seemed at the time of the Enlightenment, that man triumphant would bring to pass that earthly paradise whose groves of academe would ensure the realization forever of peace, plenty, and beatitude in practice. But what a nightmare of wars, famines, and folly was to result therefrom.”

Malcolm Muggeridge, The End of Christendom

from → Politics/Current events, Religious/Theological Reflections
