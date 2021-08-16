John Stott: “distinguish between the tolerant mind and the tolerant spirit”

“Distinguishing tolerances. It is very easy to tolerate the opinions of others if we have no strong opinions of our own. But we should not acquiesce in this easy-going tolerance. We need to distinguish between the tolerant mind and the tolerant spirit. Tolerant in spirit a Christian should always be, loving, understanding, forgiving and forbearing others, making allowances for them, and giving them the benefit of the doubt, for true love ‘bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things’ (1 Cor. 13:7). But how can we be tolerant in mind of what God has plainly revealed to be either evil or erroneous”

John R.W. Stott

