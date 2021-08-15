“not remotely comparable”

“There’s going to be no circumstance when you’re going to see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan.“

Joseph Biden

US airlift evacuations begin as the Taliban sacks Kabul, just weeks after Biden promised Kabul wouldn’t become another Vietnam Fall of Saigon. The Afghan president has fled the country. The airport is being fired on. Biden claimed that the Taliban’s capabilities were “not remotely comparable” to the North Vietnamese forces and no hasty retreat would happen.

The evacuation of the Saigon embassy in 1975

