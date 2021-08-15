Skip to content

“not remotely comparable”

15 August 2021
tags: , , , , , , , ,

There’s going to be no circumstance when you’re going to see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan.

Joseph Biden

.

US airlift evacuations begin as the Taliban sacks Kabul, just weeks after Biden promised Kabul wouldn’t become another Vietnam Fall of Saigon. The Afghan president has fled the country. The airport is being fired on. Biden claimed that the Taliban’s capabilities were “not remotely comparable” to the North Vietnamese forces and no hasty retreat would happen.

.

.

.

The evacuation of the Saigon embassy in 1975

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: