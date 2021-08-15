Skip to content

Matt Fradd: “be committed to the Gospel and let the chips fall where they may”

15 August 2021
tags: ,

“I would like to see the church stripped. Stripped of unnecessary baggage and just proclaim the truth. The church is shrinking anyway. Whatever you think you are doing to grow this establishment isn’t working. So, if we could just be committed to the Gospel and let the chips fall where they may, we might have a smaller church but at least it would be faithful to Christ.”

Matt Fradd, Pints with Aquinas

  1. Kim Sherman permalink
    15 August 2021 1:41 am

    He makes a very good point. -k

