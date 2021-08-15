Matt Fradd: “be committed to the Gospel and let the chips fall where they may”

“I would like to see the church stripped. Stripped of unnecessary baggage and just proclaim the truth. The church is shrinking anyway. Whatever you think you are doing to grow this establishment isn’t working. So, if we could just be committed to the Gospel and let the chips fall where they may, we might have a smaller church but at least it would be faithful to Christ.”

Matt Fradd, Pints with Aquinas

