Irenaeus: “These two do mutually give way to each other”

.

“For as the flesh is capable of corruption, so is it also of incorruption; and as it is of death, so is it also of life. These two do mutually give way to each other; and both cannot remain in the same place, but one is driven out by the other, and the presence of the one destroys that of the other. If, then, when death takes possession of a man, it drives life away from him, and proves him to be dead, much more does life, when it has obtained power over the man, drive out death, and restore him as living unto God. For if death brings mortality, why should not life, when it comes, vivify man? Just as Isaiah the prophet says, ‘Death devoured when it had prevailed’ (Isa. 25:8 LXX). And again, ‘God has wiped away every tear from every face’. Thus that former life is expelled, because it was not given by the Spirit, but by the breath.”

St. Irenaeus of Lyons

.

.

.

.

.

.

.