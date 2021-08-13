“whether the justices are cowards, crooks, or compromised”

.

“The political parties, billionaires, Progressives, and the Deep State, like feral animals, will do what they do because politics isn’t for sissies. We Americans, though, always believed that the Supreme Court would be the adult in the room and bring law and reason to bear – and stop people’s partisan passions. It is the Supreme Court, more than any American institution, that ultimately failed in a historic way.

“History will decide whether, in 2020, the Court sank to the same ignominious level it occupied when it decided the Dred Scott, Plessey, or Korematsu cases. Those decisions also created outcomes much worse than anything the Supreme Court was trying to avoid.

“As individual states try to clean up their election laws to prevent future fraud, we can anticipate more court challenges that will once again end up in the Supreme Court’s lap. Hopefully, corruption and/or cowardice will not rear its ugly head. All we ask is that the Court hears the evidence! If the justices again refuse to do so, half of the American population will give up on our constitutional system. The Supreme Court cannot duck this forever.”

Andrew W. Coy, American Thinker

