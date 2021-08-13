Pat Buchanan: “the description of a failed or failing state”

.

“America is unable to win the wars she chooses to fight. She cannot or will not control and defend her borders from a mass migrant invasion. She cannot halt an outbreak of criminality and killing in her great cities. She has not run a trade surplus in four decades. Her dependency upon foreign producers is unprecedented. And her budget deficits continue to break records every year — as does her soaring national debt.

“Is that not the description of a failed or failing state?”

Pat Buchanan

Read more here.

