Pat Buchanan: “the description of a failed or failing state”
13 August 2021
“America is unable to win the wars she chooses to fight. She cannot or will not control and defend her borders from a mass migrant invasion. She cannot halt an outbreak of criminality and killing in her great cities. She has not run a trade surplus in four decades. Her dependency upon foreign producers is unprecedented. And her budget deficits continue to break records every year — as does her soaring national debt.
“Is that not the description of a failed or failing state?”
Pat Buchanan
