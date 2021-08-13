All for what?

Over the last twenty years the United States has spent over a trillion dollars in Afghanistan trying to create a functioning state and Army. They lied to us all along the way about the progress and effectiveness of that investment by American taxpayers. And then it all collapsed as soon as we began pulling out our troops. More than four thousand Americans killed during the war. Perhaps 31,000 civilian deaths. All for what?

Why anyone would expect better decisions to be made by our ruling elites who pay no price for being wrong, over and over again, is one of the mysteries of our time. Someone else always pays the price for their lies, and for their foolish and reckless decisions.

All recollection of this debacle will quickly disappear down the memory hole as our deceitful ruling elites begin ramping up enthusiasm, among undiscerning Americans, for some new pointless war we also won’t win.

