Gregory of Sinai: “a spirit of humility and contrition

“God immediately forgives everything to those who ask forgiveness in a spirit of humility and contrition and who ceaselessly invoke His holy name. As the Psalmist says, ‘Confess to the Lord and call upon His holy name’ (cf. Ps. 105:1).”

St. Gregory of Sinai, The Philokalia

