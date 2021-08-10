Maximos the Confessor: “the faith from which springs that hope”

.

“Without the power of intelligence there is no capacity for spiritual knowledge; and without spiritual knowledge we cannot have the faith from which springs that hope whereby we grasp things of the future as though they were present. Without the power of desire there is no longing, and so no love, which is the issue of longing; for the property of desire is to love something. And without the incensive power, intensifying the desire for union with what is loved, there can be no peace, for peace is truly the complete and undisturbed possession of what is desired.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

.

.

.

.

.

.

.