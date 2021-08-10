Maximos the Confessor: “God is the beginning and the end”

“…everything that comes into existence is subject to movement, since it is not self-moved or self-powered. If then rational beings come into being, surely they are also moved, since, they moved from a natural beginning in ‘being’ toward a voluntary end in ‘well-being.’ For the end of the movement of those who are moved is ‘eternal well-being’ itself, just as its beginning is being itself which is God who is the giver of being as well as of well-being. For God is the beginning and the end. From Him come both our moving in whatever way from a beginning and our moving in a certain way toward Him as an end.”

St. Maximos the Confessor

