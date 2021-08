Tucker Carlson: “This is a really dark moment in American history, but I think that it will improve.”

Over the past week or so, Tucker Carlson has been visiting Hungary and debunking, on his news program, a lot of the propaganda that Americans have heard about that country, and about Viktor Orban. Here he is making a speech that I wish every American would watch.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.