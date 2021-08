Mark the Ascetic: “not a reward for works, but a gift of grace”

“… the kingdom of heaven is not a reward for works, but a gift of grace prepared by the Master for His faithful servants. A bond-servant does not demand his freedom as a reward; but he gives satisfaction as one who is in debt, and he receives freedom as a gift.”

St. Mark the Ascetic, The Philokalia

