Evagrios the Solitary: “In this manner you will overcome”

“Provide yourself with such work for your hands as can be done, if possible, both during the day and at night, so that you are not a burden to anyone, and indeed can give to others, as St. Paul the Apostle advises (cf. I Thess. 2:9; Eph. 4:28). In this manner you will overcome the demon of listlessness and drive away all the desires suggested by the enemy; for the demon of listlessness takes advantage of idleness. ‘Every idle man is full of desires’ (Prov. 13:4 LXX).”

Evagrios the Solitary, The Philokalia

