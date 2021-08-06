Cyril of Alexandria: “a thing precious in the sight of God”

“The lesson our Lord teaches us is love for the poor which is a thing precious in the sight of God. Do you feel pleasure in being praised when you have any friends or relatives feasting with you? I will tell you of something far better. Angels will praise your bounty, and the rational powers above, and holy men as well; and our Lord too will accept it Who transcends all and Who loves mercy and is kind. Lend to Him, fear nothing, and you shall receive with usury what you gave, for it says, ‘He who has pity on the poor lends to God’ (Prov. 19:17). Our Lord acknowledges the loan, and promises repayment? The outlay, therefore, is not unfruitful: rather compassion on the poor will make your wealth breathe forth a sweet savor.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria, Commentary on the Gospel of St. Luke

