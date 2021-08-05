Symeon the New Theologian: “the thoughts and intentions of the heart”

.

“Have you not heard that God is Judge ‘of the thoughts and intentions of the heart’ (Heb. 4:2)? What does our Lord say? ‘He who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart’ (Mt. 5:28). Do you see how he who looks at someone’s face with lust is judged as an adulterer? Know then for sure, O man, that he who is ruled by lust of money is judged covetous, even though he possesses nothing at all. He who lusts after many costly dishes is a glutton, even though he on account of poverty feeds on nothing but bread and water. He is a whoremonger who attaches himself to his imaginations and so is defiled, even though he has never seen the face of anyone. So too he who says in his heart, ‘This has been badly done, and has not turned out right,’ and ‘Why has this and that happened?’ ‘Why did that not happen?’ – let him not deceive himself. He is a slanderer and will be judged as one who condemns, even though he utters not a word with his tongue and no one hears his voice.”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Discourses

.

.

.

.

.

.

.