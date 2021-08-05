Fr. Scalia: “We are witnessing the construction of a new Babel”

“We are witnessing the construction of a new Babel. Ours is a post-Christian society, an anti-culture that has rejected the Word of God. In our pride, we want on our own terms and by our own accomplishments what creatures can only receive from God. We have thrown off His reality–about gender, sex, life, etc.–and tried to construct our own. As a result, our language is increasingly disconnected from truth, our words unintelligible, and our ability to communicate crippled.”

Fr. Paul Scalia

