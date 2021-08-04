Skip to content

Cyril of Alexandria: “the very Spirit of truth”

4 August 2021
“That the Son is Himself an advocate, both in name and in reality, John will witness in his own writings, where he says, ‘I am writing this to you so that you may not sin; but if anyone does sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous, and He is the expiation of our sins’ (I Jn. 2:1-2). He therefore calls the Spirit ‘another advocate’ (Jn. 14:16), intending that He should be conceived as a separate hypostasis, yet possessing such a close likeness to Himself and with the power to operate in a manner identical to that in which He Himself might perhaps do, that He appears to be the Son Himself and not at all different. For He is His Spirit. And indeed He called Him the very Spirit of truth, also calling Himself the truth (cf. Jn 14:6).”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

