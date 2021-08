Blessed Theophylact: “if you have diligence and zeal”

.

“… if you have diligence and zeal, you will be given greater grace from God. But he who has neither diligence nor zeal, by his negligence will extinguish and lose even that grace which he seems to have from God.”

Blessed Theophylact, Explanation of the Gospel of St. Luke

