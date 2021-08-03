“They’re the biggest bully in the schoolyard”

.

“The Federal Government has a disgusting habit of exaggerating, and straight up lying to the Court and to the public on a regular basis. Because the Federal Government, in particular the FBI and Department of Justice, have no check over it. There is no one to say, “Hey, you can’t do that.” They’re the biggest bully in the schoolyard — unless the case gets to the Supreme Court, they’re not going to get slapped down. “

And this:

“Richard summarized the conditions as cruel and unusual. Inhumane, designed to break your spirit, to break your mind, and to infect the deepest part of your soul. So you’ll just give up and give in. The physical conditions of the place are abhorrent. They call it the “Patriot Wing.” But it is a previously defunct part of that jail and had not been used in some time. They opened it up specifically for January Sixers. It’s got brown water, it’s got black mold, it’s got poor ventilation. I mean, you name it, there’s something wrong with it. The day-to-day activity is terrible. Guys are locked up for 23 hours a day on a regular basis. Sometimes they have a couple hours a day here and there, if they’re really really good, if something special is going on.

“Lots of guys get punished. They get locked up in solitary confinement for 24 hours a day — they get taken to a different part of the prison where they’re thrown in the cell. And when they’re let out, they’re shackled from head to toe like Hannibal Lecter. These are all pre-trial detainees.

“You have somebody like the case of Jake Lang, who my colleague Steven Metcalf represents. Steve has described Jake as Tom Hanks from Castaway at this point, that he’s got a beard and he’s got long hair because they don’t let him cut his nails, get a haircut, take regular showers, and keep him in the dark. And all because he is one of the people inside who says to other people, you know, instead of just pleading out in this case, why don’t you pray? Why don’t you seek God’s guidance? And why don’t you think about just holding fast, because most of us really didn’t do anything that wrong.

‘Because he is that type of guy, sort of the inspirational person, they threw him in “the box” — he’s been in the box for months. Just the other day, we got a report — and this is coming straight from my colleague — that they let him out, and he was out for a few hours. The guys get one hour of “rec” a day to come out of the cells — they’re otherwise in for 23 hours. You can shower, make a phone call, do whatever. Guys of course went to Jake’s cell — they haven’t seen him in forever. And when Jake was brought back to the unit they were all celebrating him. The guards told them, “Cut the crap, don’t celebrate, you’re not allowed to do this, don’t go to the cell. It’s against the rulebook.” All these guys have the rulebook. There is a rulebook. They know it in and out at this point, inside and out. And they said, “Hey, listen, this is not a violation of rules. We’re gonna see Jake, no matter what.” At some point, the officers go over to Jake’s cell, they open it up, they mace him, they chain him up, and then drag him back to solitary confinement, where he remains until this very moment. What the hell is that? Is that the United States of America? No, no. Why is that happening? Why are people not speaking up? I don’t know. All I know is that it is happening,”

Joseph McBride, a New York City defense attorney who represents Richard Barnett, speaking about the jail conditions and treatment that those arrested and still held for trespassing in the Capitol Building on January sixth are being subjected to.

Richard Barnett is the man who allegedly put his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk on January 6th. If you read the whole interview you’ll find out why I said “allegedly”.

