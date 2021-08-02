Skip to content

Joseph de Maistre: “Man is insatiable for power”

2 August 2021
“Man is insatiable for power; he is infantile in his desires and, always discontented with what he has, loves only what he has not. People complain of the despotism of princes; they ought to complain of the despotism of man. We are all born despots, from the most absolute monarch in Asia to the infant who smothers a bird with its hand for the pleasure of seeing that there exists in the world a being weaker than itself.”

Joseph de Maistre

from → Politics/Current events
