Maximos the Confessor: “to be moved toward that end which is without beginning”

“Christ says: ‘Come to me all you who labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest’ (Mt. 11:28). Therefore no creature has ever ceased using the inherent power that directs it towards its end, nor has it ceased the natural activity that impels it towards its end, nor harvested what it had anticipated. I am referring of course to being impassible and unmoved. For it belongs to God alone to be the end and the completion and the impassible. It belongs to creatures to be moved toward that end which is without beginning, and to come to rest in the perfect end that is without end, and to experience that which is without definition, but not to be such or to become such in essence. For whatever comes into being and is created is certainly not absolute.”

St. Maximos the Confessor

