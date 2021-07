Gregory Nazianzus: “Who should listen to discussions of theology?”

“Who should listen to discussions of theology? Those for whom it is a serious undertaking, not just another subject like any other for entertaining small-talk, after the races, the theater, songs, food, and sex: for there are people who count chatter on theology and clever deployment of arguments as one of their amusements.”

St. Gregory Nazianzus, On God and Christ

