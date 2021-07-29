Malcolm Muggeridge: “God perceived by the heart, not by reason”

“People think of faith as being something that you don’t really believe, a device in helping you believe simply it. Of course that is quite wrong. As Pascal says, faith is a gift of God. It is different from the proof of it. It is the kind of faith God himself places in the heart, of which the proof is often the instrument…

He says of it, too, that it is the heart which is aware of God, and not reason. That is what faith is: God perceived by the heart, not by reason.”

Malcolm Muggeridge, The End of Christendom

