Francis Canavan: “the fear of not looking sufficiently progressive”

.

“The word “progressive,” for example. “It will never be known,” said Charles Peguy, ”what acts of cowardice have been motivated by the fear of not looking sufficiently progressive.” Yet the word is meaningless until we add meaning to it. It suggests movement in the right direction, but we have no idea what direction that is until we learn what goal we are progressing towards and why we should move toward it. Progressives seldom say; they just assume that everyone knows.”

Fr. Francis Canavan

.

.

.

.

.

.

.