Bill Whittle: “America’s team lost a game, and the country cheered”

Perhaps I’m wrong in feeling the way I do. Ordinarily I would feel bad for not supporting my country’s Olympic team, but not this year. Since they all seem to outright hate America, and Americans like me, I’m enjoying every single failure. The women’s soccer team, the men’s basketball team, the gymnastics team failing to live up to their hype. I am very much enjoying seeing these obnoxious woke American athletes humiliate themselves. So go ahead and judge me for that.

I like what Bill Whittle has to say here.

