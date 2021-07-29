Skip to content

Bill Whittle: “America’s team lost a game, and the country cheered”

29 July 2021
tags: ,

Perhaps I’m wrong in feeling the way I do. Ordinarily I would feel bad for not supporting my country’s Olympic team, but not this year. Since they all seem to outright hate America, and Americans like me, I’m enjoying every single failure. The women’s soccer team, the men’s basketball team, the gymnastics team failing to live up to their hype. I am very much enjoying seeing these obnoxious woke American athletes humiliate themselves. So go ahead and judge me for that.

I like what Bill Whittle has to say here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: