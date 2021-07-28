Vladimir Bukovsky: “The tragedy was that he existed inside every one of us”

“Why should I hate them? If anyone was to be hated it was the people at the top, scrapping over the plum jobs and forgetting about everything else in the world . . .

“But even these I could not hate. I could despise them, and the entire society they had created, just as I despised their ideology and their self-justification – the psychology of slave and tyrant at the same time.

“I despised Soviet man – not the one depicted on the posters in Soviet literature, but the one who existed in reality, who had neither honor nor pride, nor a sense of personal responsibility, who was capable of tackling a bear alone with a pitchfork but who shrank away and broke into a cold sweat at the sight of a policeman, who would betray and sell his own father to avoid the boss thumping his fist on the desk at him.

“The tragedy was that he existed inside every one of us, and until we could overcome this Soviet man within, nothing in our life would change.”

Vladimir Bukovsky, To Build A Castle: My Life As A Dissenter

