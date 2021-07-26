Skip to content

“America’s corrupt ruling class”

26 July 2021
tags: , , ,

“Indeed, the rulers of the corrupt Globalist American Empire (GAE) have consolidated power to such a degree that they have little need left for even the pretense that the United States is a free country. That America’s corrupt ruling class are not even bothering to pretend like America is a free society anymore not only has dramatic consequences domestically, it has equally important implications globally. Accordingly, foreign governments have taken notice of the American ruling class’ dramatic arrogation of power in the wake of the events of January 6th.”

Read more here on Revolver.com

from → Politics/Current events
