Solzhenitsyn: “we have forgotten God”

.

“We hear a constant clamor for rights, rights, always rights, but so very little about responsibility. And we have forgotten God. The need now is for selflessness, for a spirit of sacrifice, for a willingness to put aside personal gains for the salvation of the whole Western world.”

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

‘