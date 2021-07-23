President of The Mexico: “No one should be spied on”
23 July 2021
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of The Mexican States, says that “No one should be spied on,” and that “[Julian] Assange should be freed.” For those Americans who have become unaccustomed to politicians who will say out loud things that make logical and moral sense: this is what it looks like. I do not know enough about President Obrador to know whether or not this is representative of how he is most of the time, but I am interested now in finding out.
