President of The Mexico: “No one should be spied on”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of The Mexican States, says that “No one should be spied on,” and that “[Julian] Assange should be freed.” For those Americans who have become unaccustomed to politicians who will say out loud things that make logical and moral sense: this is what it looks like. I do not know enough about President Obrador to know whether or not this is representative of how he is most of the time, but I am interested now in finding out.

.

NEW – President of Mexico calls for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange amid #Pegasus malware scandal: "No one should be punished for revealing facts."pic.twitter.com/t9yvUaYdBW — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 21, 2021

.

.

.

.

.

.

.