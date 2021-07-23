Maximos the Confessor: “the foolishness of God”

“In… mystery the truth of piety towards God is given to human beings, which transcends any natural order and capacity. The divine Paul, the great Apostle, who is both an initiate himself and initiates others in the divine and secretly known wisdom, calls this mystery the foolishness of God and His weakness, because, I think, of its transcendent wisdom and power; the great and divinely-minded Gregory calls it play, because of its transcendent prudence. For Paul says, “The foolishness of God is wiser than men and the weakness of God is stronger than men” (I Cor. 1:25); while Gregory says, ‘The high Word plays in every kind of form, mixing, as He wills, with His world here and there.’ Each, by privation of what with us are most powerful attributes, points to what the divine possesses, and by negations of what is ours makes affirmation of the divine. For with us foolishness, weakness and play are privations, of wisdom, power and prudence, respectively, but when they are attributed to God they clearly mean excess of wisdom, power and prudence”

St. Maximos the Confessor

