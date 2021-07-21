Skip to content

Saul Alinsky, Barack Obama & Lucifer

21 July 2021
Saul Alinsky

“The sad truth is that behind the strategy of the left is an admiration of, and devotion to, Lucifer, also known as Satan.  Proof of this is in the preface of Alinsky’s book, where he praises “the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom — Lucifer.”‘

Caryn Boddie

Read more here. in an article titled “Parents Canceled By Their Own Children”.

