Athanasius: “the mind of man is prone to evil exceedingly”

20 July 2021
“… the mind of man is prone to evil exceedingly; moreover, our adversary the devil, envying us the possession of such great blessings, goes about seeking to snatch away the seed of the word which is sown within us. Wherefore as if by His prophetic warnings He would seal up His instructions in our hearts as His own peculiar treasure, the Lord said, ‘Take heed that no man deceive you: for many shall come in my name, saying, I am He; and the time draws near; and they shall deceive many: do not go after them’ (Lk. 21:8). This is a great gift which the Word has bestowed on us, that we should not be deceived by appearances, but that, however these things are concealed, we should all the more distinguish them by the grace of the Spirit. For whereas the inventor of wickedness and great spirit of evil, the devil, is utterly hateful, and as soon as he shows himself is rejected of all men, – as a serpent, as a dragon, as a lion seeking whom he may seize upon and devour, – therefore he conceals and covers what he really is, and craftily impersonates that Name which all men desire, so that deceiving by a false appearance, he may thenceforth fix fast in his own chains those whom he has led astray.”

St. Athanasius of Alexandria

