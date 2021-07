Cyril of Alexandria: “the glory that transcends us”

“… we who are deemed worthy to participate in Christ through faith are made “partakers of the divine nature” (II Pet. 1:4) and are said to be born of God. We are therefore called gods, not simply by grace because we are winging our way towards the glory that transcends us, but because we already have God dwelling and abiding within us?”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

